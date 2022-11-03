Archbishop Hanna: Palestinians under no illusion that Israel elections will bring change

Head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, Archbishop Atallah Hanna, said Palestinians have never had hope that the Israeli Knesset elections could bring positive change in their lives.

"We do not expect anything better, we have no illusions, we have no bets, but what we notice is an increase in the strength of [Israeli] racist extremists who are hostile to Arabs and Palestinians," Archbishop Hanna said.

"Israel is ruled by a racist Zionist ideology, and we do not expect that one day it will change and that Israel will turn into a dove of peace," he said, adding that the Palestinians continue to suffer, on a daily basis, catastrophes and setbacks because the Israeli racist ideology.

"The injustices that are happening today against our Palestinian people are a continuation of this policy and this oppression, injustice and tyranny practiced against a people who want to live in freedom and peace in their homeland. We do not expect anything to change for the better in Israel, but what must change is our Arab reality and our Palestinian reality," Archbishop Hanna added.

