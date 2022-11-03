Portuguese / Spanish / English

Greece: migrants killed as boat sinks off Aegean coast

November 3, 2022 at 9:08 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, News, Turkey
A Hellenic coast guard rescues refugees and migrants on a dinghy as they try to reach the Greek island of Lesbos while crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey on September 29, 2015 [ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images]
The Greek coast guard announced yesterday that fourteen bodies of migrants have been recovered after a boat sank earlier this week off the Aegean coast.

A spokesperson for the coast guard told journalists that the bodies were found near the island of Evia, off the eastern coast of the Greek capital. The vessel was believed to have been carrying at least 70 people when it sank.

On Tuesday, another body was found off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos, apparently from a boat that was reported to have left Turkiye carrying twelve people.

Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East try to cross into Europe via Greece each year.

