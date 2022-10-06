Migrants killed as boat sinks off Greek island

The Hellenic Coast Guard has reported that at least 15 people were killed when their boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in the Aegean Sea early today. This is the second maritime tragedy involving migrants in as many days.

The coast guard said that the boat was carrying around 40 people and only five had been rescued. A spokesperson added that 15 bodies had been found, leaving 20 people unaccounted for. The boat sank to the east of the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.

A coast guard vessel and Greek Air Force helicopter rushed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations in strong winds. Three people were found stranded in a remote area.

In an incident yesterday, the Greek authorities rescued 30 migrants whose boat sank after it hit rocks in stormy weather near the southern Greek island of Kythira.

