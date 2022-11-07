Muslim Brotherhood assigns temporary acting guide

Muslim Brotherhood (MB) has assigned senior leader Muhyeddine Al-Zayet as the group's temporary supreme guide to succeed late acting leader Ibraheem Munir, who died aged 85 on Friday, Anadolu reported yesterday.

"The institutions of the Muslim Brotherhood have held a meeting since Munir's death and decided to assign his deputy Muhyeddine al Zayet as a temporary acting leader for the group until a new supreme guide is elected," spokesman Suhaib Abdul Maqsoud said.

Seventy-year-old Al-Zayet is a senior Brotherhood leader. He has held senior positions in Egypt and became a Shura Council member.

Abdul Maqsoud told Anadolu that certain procedures had been taken prior to Munir's death related to choosing a successor based on the MB's regulations.

He said that the related committees have been holding meetings as per those procedures and they are expected to decide who is the new leader within days.

