Saudi Crown Prince to attend Mid-East Green Summit in Egypt

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is set to arrive in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday to participate in the 2nd Green Middle East Summit.

The Summit is held in tandem with UN climate conference COP27, which opened in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday.

A statement by the Saudi Royal Court said bin Salman had left for Sharm El-Sheikh to take part in the Summit, which will be attended by Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, along with a host of world leaders.

The Summit is intended to lay out a roadmap for regional climate action, assessing the consequences of climate change and presenting solutions.

The first edition of the Green Middle East Summit was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in October 2021.

Notably, these initiatives aim to plant 50 billion trees in the region and reduce carbon emissions by more than 10 per cent.

READ: QUOTES – COP27: What are they saying at the Climate Summit?