Israel forces demolish a bakery, house in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces yesterday demolished a bakery in the Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, and a house in the village of Qibya, west of Ramallah.

Bakery owner, Ahmed Issa, said the Israeli occupation forces demolished his bakery, which covers an area of about 110 square metres, under the pretext that it was built without a permit, explaining that the bakery cost him about 100,000 shekels ($30,000).

Local sources in Qibya village said a large number of Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, stormed the village and demolished the two-storey house in the Khirbet area, under the pretext that it was built without a permit.

The sources said occupation forces demolished the house even though the owners presented an order from an Israeli court banning the demolition.

Occupation forces also demolished fences in the city of Jericho, north of the occupied West Bank, under the pretext that there was no permit for it to be erected.

Approximately 100 olive trees were cut down by illegal Israeli settlers in the town of Turmusaya, northeast of occupied Ramallah.

Landowner Awad Abu Samra said: "Today, I managed to reach my land, which the occupation forces prevent us from entering without special permits. I was surprised to see that the settlers of the Adei-Ad outpost, established on the lands of the town's residents, have cut down about 100 olive trees and stolen the fruits of 50 olive trees."

All settlements, outposts and settlers are illegal under international law. Nevertheless, according to official data, around 650,000 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements that have been built on Palestinian land since the occupation of the West Bank started in 1967.

