Pro-Kurdish Swedish lawmaker slams gov't comments on YPG 

Amina Kakapavi, a Swedish lawmaker of Iranian Kurdish origin, has slammed the new Swedish government's announcement that it is distancing itself from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Anadolu news agency reported.

Kakapavi said in an interview with Aftonbladet newspaper that "Sweden has knelt before Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

Kakapavi also expressed her dismay at Sweden's lifting of the arms embargo imposed on Ankara, in accordance with the tripartite agreement concluded between Turkiye, Finland and Sweden to unlock the two countries' accession to NATO.

"I'm ashamed to be a Swedish citizen," she added.

For his part, Swedish journalist, Necip Kurdo Baksi, said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has sold the YPG and chosen Turkiye.

Kristersson arrived in Ankara on Monday on an official visit at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ: Swedish PM visits Ataturk mausoleum