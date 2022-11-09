Tunisia: 77% of cases of violence against women perpetrated by husbands

Tunisian Minister of Women, Children and the Elderly, Amal Belhaj Moussa, said 77 per cent of complaints relating to violence against women recorded since the begining of 2022 were perpetrated by the victims' husbands, Anadolu news agency reported.

Belhaj Moussa told reporters yesterday that the ministry has recorded 796 cases of violence against women, a majority of them – 77 per cent – were cases of "domestic violence".

Belhaj Moussa stressed that the number of domestic violence cases is on the rise in Tunisia, calling for "a collective mobilisation that includes state structures, civil society and media institutions to confront this phenomenon and prevent its dangerous repercussions."

She added that "domestic violence has sometimes amounted to killing" the victims.

The majority of the victims were between 30 and 39 years old, while the average age of victims of violence is in the mid-forties, she added.

The case of Tunisian woman, Wafaa Al-Subaie, who was burned to death by her husband in October, sparked uproar across the country.

