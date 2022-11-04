Portuguese / Spanish / English

HRW: New electoral law in Tunisia unfair to women

November 4, 2022 at 8:21 pm | Published in: Africa, HRW, International Organisations, News, Tunisia
A woman puts a logo of US-based rights group Human Rights Watch on the door as she prepares the room before their press conference to release their annual World report on January 21, 2014 in Berlin [JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images]
A woman puts a logo of US-based rights group Human Rights Watch on the door on 21 January 2014 in Berlin [JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images]
 November 4, 2022 at 8:21 pm

A new electoral law introduced by Tunisian President Kais Saied in September eliminated the principle of gender parity in elected assemblies, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report said earlier this week.

According to the report, a majority of Tunisians voted in favour of a new Constitution this summer, which gave the president far more powers.

"The new law strips gender parity provisions from a previous electoral law that strove to ensure equal representation between men and women in Tunisia's elected assemblies, although Tunisia's new Constitution explicitly upholds this principle," the report said.

"The new electoral law, however, replaces the previous proportional representation system by a single-member constituency system without providing provisions aimed at equal gender representation," HRW added.

READ: Tunisia rights group sues president for violating electoral law

Categories
AfricaHRWInternational OrganisationsNewsTunisia
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments