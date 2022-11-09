Tunisia: West calls for guarantees for independence of the judiciary

Several Western countries have called on Tunisia to provide guarantees for freedom of expression and the independence of the judiciary, Anadolu has reported. The calls were made yesterday during the UN review of the human rights situation in the North African country.

In response, Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden assured the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are the foundations of Tunisia's human rights system. "It is an established principle. We did not refuse any request to organise demonstrations. Scattered cases of irregularities were discovered, and the same can be said for allegations of torture. Torture is not a state policy but may occur in isolated cases."

However, the prime minister added that, "Freedom of expression cannot be used to incite hatred or to spread false information, on the Internet for example."

Many countries praised the progress achieved by Tunisia in implementing the recommendations submitted during the last UNHRC review in 2017, especially with regard to combating racial discrimination and violence against women. However, some countries, such as Australia, spoke about, "The deterioration of the human rights situation since the dissolution of Parliament in July 2021."

Tunisia has been experiencing a political crisis since President Kais Saied took executive and legislative control in July last year. He dismissed the prime minister and government, and froze parliamentary activities. A parliamentary election is scheduled for next month.

Since the crisis began, opposition parties and some NGOs have accused the security services of resorting to methods similar to those used in the police state under the dictatorship of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

The US, Austria, Switzerland and Spain have demanded the reinstatement of the Supreme Judicial Council — disbanded by Saied — and an end to putting civilians on trial before military courts. Adultery and homosexual relations should not be criminal offences, they added.

For his part, Tunisian President Kais Saied denied what he described as "false allegations" relating to the "restriction" of freedoms in his country. He issued a statement on Monday night following a meeting with the minister of the interior.

"We reject the false allegations relating to restrictions of civil freedoms," explained Saied. "Real restrictions would mean people being put on trial for inciting fighting and calling for changes in the ruling system. Their aims are well known; they want to circumvent the will of the people, fabricate crisis after crisis, and be affiliated with external forces."