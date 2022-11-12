Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline serves 13 Africa countries

A Moroccan official has confirmed that the Nigeria-Morocco natural gas pipeline (NMGP) serves 13 African countries, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The 6,000 kilometres of the pipeline will cross the African countries along the Atlantic coast and supply the landlocked states of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

General Director of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco Amina Benkhadra delivered these remarks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum held on the project in her country.

The project will accelerate the economic and social development of these countries, Benkhadra explained, adding: "It has strategic, economic and social dimensions because it will facilitate the transmission of energy across the countries."

Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to Rabat Omar Faruk Dogan described the gas pipeline project as "very important".

In a statement reported by Anadolu Agency, Doğan highlighted the: "Importance of funding this project. The strong cooperation at the international level will contribute to the completion of the project."

In addition to Morocco and Nigeria, the pipeline passes through Togo, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania.

