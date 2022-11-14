Condemnations of Istanbul terror attack pour in from across Middle East

Countries across the Middle East region strongly condemned Sunday's terrorist attack in the Turkish city of Istanbul, in which six people were killed and dozens injured, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," and extended condolences to the relatives of the victims, the Turkish people and the Republic of Turkiye.

The Ministry wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack, saying that Egypt rejects "all forms of violence and terrorism."

Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, also denounced the terrorist blast and extended his condolences to the people of Turkiye and families of the victims.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the terrorist bombing "in the strongest terms".

"The Kingdom affirms its support for Turkiye against this cowardly act and offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Turkiye," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, sent cables of condolences to Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the victims of the terrorist attack.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also denounced the terrorist attack and reiterated the country's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of its motives and justifications.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned the bombing and offered condolences to the government, the people of Turkiye and the families of the victims, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Turkiye: Erdogan criticises 'so-called allies'

UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, also sent a cable of condolences to the Turkish President on the victims of the terror attack.

Condemnations of the terrorist attack also poured in from Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, Palestine, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, Libya and Mauritania.

The Istanbul terrorist attack was also denounced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"We strongly condemn whatever act of terrorism that targets the country and people of Turkiye," Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani said. "We stand by the side of the friendly and brotherly government and people of the Turkish republic," he added, wishing speedy recovery for those who were wounded in the attack.

Israeli officials also raced to offer condolences to Turkiye over the victims of Sunday's terrorist attack in Istanbul.

"Shaken by news of the despicable bombing in Istanbul targeting innocent civilians," Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, said in a tweet.

"On behalf of the Israeli people, I extend our deepest sympathies to our Turkish friends and the victims' families. The whole world must stand united and firm against terror," he added.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, also expressed condolences "on behalf of the Israeli government to the people of Turkiye following the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul."

"Our nations stand together in the fight against terror," Lapid tweeted.

Outgoing Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, also extended his condolences. "Israel's defence establishment is prepared to provide any assistance required," he added on Twitter.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences to Turkiye over the victims of the bombing.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) extended condolences to Turkiye and reiterated its firm position against violence, terrorism and extremism.

Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces and the Muslim Brotherhood group also condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences to Turkiye.