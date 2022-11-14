Turkish Interior Minister announces the arrest of the Istanbul bomber

Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, announced the arrest of the woman who placed the bomb in the middle of Istiklal Street in Taksim Square, located in Istanbul.

Soylu revealed that the security services in Istanbul managed to arrest the person who placed the bomb on Istiklal Street, accusing the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of being behind the explosion, which killed six people and injured dozens.

He pointed out that the explosion was caused by the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the Syrian branch of the PKK in the Syrian Kobane (Ayn Al-Arab) region.

Soylu added that it seems that the woman who carried out the operation came from the Afrin region in northern Syria.

The Turkish media broadcast the moment the suspect's home was raided and her arrest.

The Interior Minister noted that the security services launched a campaign of arrests, arresting 21 people, after which the person who placed the bomb was arrested.

He stated that the attack killed 6 Turkish citizens and wounded 81 people, two of whom are in very critical condition, and five whom are still in intensive care.

The Governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, stated that the 6 victims who were killed by the explosion are Turkish citizens. They are a woman and her daughter, a man and his daughter and a man and his wife.

Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay, said earlier that the blast was thought to be a terrorist attack carried out by a woman.

The Turkish Minister of Justice, Bekir Bozdag, said a woman had sat on a bench in the area for more than 40 minutes, leaving just minutes before the blast took place.

He added that the conclusions indicate that the explosion occurred either with a self-detonating device or a remote control.

READ: Condemnations of Istanbul terror attack pour in from across Middle East