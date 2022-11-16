Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli businessmen attend COP27 

November 16, 2022
Israel delegation at the Cop27 [PERRY MENDELBOYM/Twitter]
 November 16, 2022 at 2:55 pm

One hundred and fifty Israeli businessmen are currently attending the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt, an official announced yesterday. They are there, apparently, to discuss potential investment opportunities in the energy, water and food sectors.

"During their time at COP27, the businessmen will present Israeli technology that addresses climate challenges," Israeli ambassador to Egypt, Amira Oron, told reporters. The ambassador praised the Israeli delegation's participation in the summit, describing it as a "wonderful experience".

Several media agencies attending COP27 have reported an "extensive" presence of Israeli companies.

COP27 is currently taking place in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh. It is scheduled to finish on 18 November.

