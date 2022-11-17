2 girls found beheaded in Syria camp

Two Egyptian girls, aged 11 and 13, were found beheaded on Monday in Al-Hawl camp in north-east Syria, AP has reported.

The camp, which mainly houses former Daesh members and their families, has been the scene of some 30 murders this year. In September Kurdish security forces conducted a 24-day sweep up operation following a spate of killings.

Save the Children has said the recent deaths are a reminder that all children in Al-Hawl camp urgently require protection.

"This news is utterly heartbreaking. These two girls were trapped in the Al Hol camp through no fault of their own. Their death is a stark reminder that no child should grow up in these camps," Interim Syria Response Director, Beat Rohr, said.

ince 2019 an estimated 1,400 children have been repatriated to their home countries from Al-Hawl and Roj, two camps housing people displaced in north-east Syria since the collapse of Daesh. But about 11,000 foreign children and women remain in the two camps, Save the Children says, where the risks to children have only become greater due to an outbreak of cholera and reports of increasing violence.

"We continue to urge all countries to repatriate children stuck in North East Syria as soon as possible," Rohr added.

