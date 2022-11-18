Ennahda: Saied's coup took Tunisia backwards

The moves taken by Tunisian President Kais Saied since 25 July 2021 have taken the country backwards, the Ennahda movement said yesterday.

"Whoever is still not convinced, whether of good intention or otherwise, that the 25July move is a coup will be sure of that in the upcoming weeks," said Ali Laarayedh,Ennahda's deputy.

"What has been achieved and confirmed since that date is only Saied's obsession with power and his desire to oust all his rivals and opponents."

He noted that "Tunisia's image has become distorted in international forums, while the human rights situation and political trials have intensified since the coup."

"There is a double targeting of the Ennahda movement, its leaders and its president out of revenge … because of its firm position on the coup since it occurred," Laarayedh added.

Since 25 July 2021, Tunisia has been experiencing a severe political crisis after Saied imposed exceptional measures including dismissing the government and appointing a new one, dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council and parliament, issuing legislation by presidential decree and approving a new constitution through a referendum held on 25 July this year.

