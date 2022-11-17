Travel bans against ex-Tunisia MPs 'dangerous', official says

Tunisian authorities have continued to impose travel bans on several former politicians and parliamentarians, with opposition and human rights organisations accusing President Kais Saied's regime of "suppressing opponents".

The Afek Tounes (Horizons of Tunisia) Party confirmed that its leader, Fadel Abdel Kafi, was prevented from traveling on Tuesday at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, describing the ban as "arbitrary and in the context of violating basic freedoms and employing state agencies to suppress dissent."

"The decision to prevent Fadel Abdel Kafi from traveling is arbitrary and illegal," Reem Mahjoub, deputy head of the Afek Tounes Party, told Arabi21.

The Tunisian politician stated that the ban is "a decision that has no legal basis," adding, "Frankly, what is happening is dangerous and not reassuring at all, especially in the context of rights and freedoms."

"We are gradually returning to dictatorship, and this has been evident for over a year, " Mahjoub warned. "We must fight, not fear, because the authorities seek to intimidate us. Political action in Tunisia today, especially the opposition, has become a struggle, and we will never remain silent."

Abdel Kafi has denied official comments that there is a judicial warrant against him, calling on the Ministry of Justice and Interior Ministry to provide him information on this.

Amnesty International has previously said that Tunisian President Kais Saied has used arbitrary travel bans outside the legal frameworks in a "flagrant violation of the right to movement."

President Saied has denied this, stressing that no one will be prevented from traveling unless they are the subject of a summons or warrant.

