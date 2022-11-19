Liberia president arrives in Qatar

President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah arrived on Friday in Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, set to start on Sunday, at the invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani, Qatar News Agency reported.

Weah and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of Sports and Youth Salah Bin Ghanim Al-Ali and Charges D'affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Liberia to the State Ali Sylla.

The president of Liberia is a former professional footballer. In 1995, Weah was named FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first and only player to win these awards while representing an African country internationally.

