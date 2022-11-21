Latest News
/
Israel under pressure to re-open Golan border crossing with Quneitra to students
/
Syria: Trinidad called on to repatriate remaining nationals in detention camps
/
Gaza destroys narcotics seized in smuggling attempts
/
Germany says it echoes US in shifting Iran focus from nuclear to rights issues
/
Israel takes Palestinian children from family homes for interrogation
/
WFP to allocate $5.4bn for Lebanon over 3 years - caretaker PM
/
Israel: arms exports boosted by war in Ukraine and 'Abraham Accords'
/
Operation in northern Iraq, Syria not limited to air campaign: Turkiye President
/
Qatar signs 27-year deal with China as LNG competition heats up
/
US setting up maritime defence system in Middle East
/
Yemen, UK FMs review repercussions of Houthi attacks on oil facilities
/
Turkiye FM meets UN Special Envoy for Libya
/
Israel Orthodox parties demand gender segregation be legalised
/
FIFA World Cup: angry fans slam BBC for not showing opening ceremony
/
Erdogan, Sisi shake hands at World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More