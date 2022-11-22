Morocco hails Turkiye, Spain for role in Alliance of Civilisations

Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, on Tuesday expressed his appreciation to Turkiye and Spain for ensuring the continuity of the Alliance of Civilisations, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The 9th global forum of the UN Alliance of Civilisations kicked off in the north-eastern city of Fez on Tuesday.

"We stand in honour and appreciation for all those who contributed, especially Turkiye and Spain, to ensuring the continuity of the Alliance of Civilisations organisation and its institutionalisation as a reference for understanding, trust and dialogue between cultures, religions and civilisations," King Mohammed said in an address to the two-day meeting.

"The bright and courageous minds that crystallised the Alliance were able to create a forum for the future," he added.

The event is attended by Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations, Miguel Angel Moratinos.

According to organisers, the forum, which is held for the first time in an African country, discusses co-existence and the promotion of diversity and wealth.

More than 1,000 activists and 96 delegations from around the world have registered to attend the event.

READ: UN Alliance of Civilisations Mediation Centre to be opened in Istanbul: High Representative