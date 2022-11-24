Palestinian prisoners' movement warns of Ben-Gvir's extreme statements

The Palestinian National Movement for Prisoners in Israeli jails said on Wednesday that it is monitoring closely the "dangerous statements" made by the head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, Itamar Ben-Gvir. The statements, said the movement's Emergency Committee, coincide with the formation of a new Zionist government that drips with "blood, hatred and extremism".

The committee warned that if prisoners' rights are endangered in any way, confrontation with the Israeli occupation will be "open" and at all levels. "While we consider the [Israeli] occupation, with its parties and leaders, a symbol of extremism reflected by the likes of the criminal Ben-Gvir, we will not allow Palestinian prisoners to be us as propaganda material by the Zionist government."

In a related context, the Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-prisoners warned that the prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons are going through a delicate and sensitive stage, which requires popular and official support more than ever before.

On Wednesday morning, far-right extremist Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli government to return to the policy of "targeted assassinations" and stop transferring tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority.

