Libya Turkiye hospital to open in Misrata on 28 November

Turkish conglomerate, Karanfil Group, will inaugurate the Libyan Turkish Hospital in Libya's north-western Misrata city on 28 November, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The first Turkish-built hospital in Libya boasts a raft of expert physicians and healthcare professionals from Turkiye, and will offer quality medical care with its state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment services.

The 120-bed hospital has 13 polyclinics, four operating rooms, nine emergency beds and a fully equipped ambulance service, as well as general, cardiovascular, neo-natal and coronary intensive care units.

This important project will improve access to health services in Libya and provide much needed care to thousands of Libyans, Murtaza Karanfil, Head of the Turkish company, said in a statement on Thursday.

Through commercial partnerships and investments, Turkish entrepreneurs continue to make significant contributions in development efforts in Libya, the statement added.

In the first phase, the hospital will offer services including cardiovascular surgery, cardiology, orthopaedics and traumatology, neurosurgery, general surgery, obstetrics, internal medicine, paediatric health and diseases, infectious diseases, anaesthesia and reanimation, otolaryngology, radiology, nutrition and diet and emergency and ambulance facilities.

Other departments such as urology, dermatology and cosmetology, plastic surgery, and paediatric surgery will be opened in the second phase.

