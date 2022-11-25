Latest News
UN calls for more support for refugees 'dying a slow death' in Lebanon
EU Foreign Policy Chief notes widening economic gap along the two shores of Mediterranean
Arab League: warns situation in Palestine on verge of explosion
Yemen Presidential Council accuses Iran of supporting Houthis' targeting of oil ports
Turkiye, Russia discuss escalation in northern Syria
Fear mounts over possible execution of 54 inmates in Saudi Arabia
Doha's thriving food scene traces transformation before World Cup
UN Human Rights meeting is 'disgraceful and appalling': Iran
Gonsalves defends Qatar amidst 'deranged and unhinged' criticism over World Cup
Algeria: Judiciary issues death penalty against 49 people charged with burning Jamal Ben Ismail alive and mutilating his body
Israel foils bus detonation attempt in Negev
Palestinian students injured in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank
Israel extends detention of Palestinian minor for an additional 4 months
Lebanon fails for 7th time to elect new president amid political deadlock
Egypt asks 11 Israel pilots to leave its territory
