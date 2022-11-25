Yemen Presidential Council accuses Iran of supporting Houthis' targeting of oil ports

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Thursday, accused Iran of being "involved" in the Houthis recent attacks on oil ports in the Hadramawt and Shabwa provinces, warning of a possible crisis in salaries and food security, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Yemeni official news agency, Saba, said the Council held a virtual meeting, chaired by Rashad Al-Alimi, to discuss "the Houthi terrorist attacks on oil facilities, and the measures taken to neutralise them and limit their catastrophic repercussions".

The Council explained that the debris of the suicide drones used in the attacks match aircraft manufactured by Iran.

The Council stressed that "the repeated attacks against vital civilian installations constitutes a threat to the stability of the region, energy supplies, freedom of global trade and international peace and security".

The Council has warned the international community of ignoring Iran's role in providing its militias with "ballistic missile technologies and drones".

The Council pointed out that the grave effects that will result from these attacks, especially the potential salary and food security crisis across Yemen, threaten all efforts made to avert the spectre of famine.

There was no comment either from the Houthis or Iran regarding these accusations.

The Houthis have recently launched attacks on three oil ports, which are Al-Dabba, Al-Nashima and Qena in the Hadramawt and Shabwa provinces in eastern Yemen, amid local and international condemnation.

The Yemeni parties have recently failed to extend a truce agreement in the country, which ended on 2 October.

