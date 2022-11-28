Portuguese / Spanish / English

Belgium defeat by Morocco at FIFA World Cup prompts rioting in Brussels

November 28, 2022 at 11:51 am | Published in: Africa, Belgium, Europe & Russia, FIFA, International Organisations, Middle East, Morocco, News, Qatar
A view of streets after Morocco's victory over Belgium at the World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F football match, on November 27, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
A view of streets after Morocco's victory over Belgium at the World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F football match, on November 27, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
 November 28, 2022 at 11:51 am

Rioting broke out in Brussels on Sunday following Morocco's victory over Belgium in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Belgian police have reported. Morocco won 2-0 in the group match.

Even before the game ended, said the police, "Dozens of people, some wearing headscarves, sought to confront officers in the city centre, which disturbed public security. The rioters used projectiles and sticks, and started fires on the public highway."

A journalist was injured in the face by fireworks, an incident which led police to take the decision to intervene with water cannons and tear gas. About 100 police officers were involved, some of whom were also injured.

The police told residents and fans to avoid certain areas of Brussels city centre, and closed metro stations and streets to reduce congestion.

The Mayor of Belgium's capital city, Philippe Close took to twitter to condemn "in the strongest terms the events that took place." Police officers intervened decisively, he added. "They did everything they could to maintain public order, including the administrative arrests of rioters."

WATCH: Joy sweeps Morocco after victory over Belgium in Qatar World Cup

Categories
AfricaBelgiumEurope & RussiaFIFAInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastMoroccoNewsQatar
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments