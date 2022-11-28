Hamas hails Arab support for Palestine during FIFA World Cup

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has hailed the open Arab support for Palestine during the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar.

"Hamas is very happy with the wide-scale support shown by football fans towards the Palestinian people during their stay in Qatar," said the movement's spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanou. He thanked Arab football fans and other free people from around the World who have expressed their solidarity with the Palestinians and their cause. "This illustrates the fact that the Israeli occupation state is isolated."

Support for the Palestinians has included fans holding the Palestine flag alongside the state flags of their own teams taking part in the tournament, and challenging Israeli journalists outside the stadiums where matches are being played.

In closing, the Hamas official called for greater efforts in support of the Palestinians against "institutionalised Israeli oppression."

