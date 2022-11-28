Hamas: Palestinians must be ready to face 'official Israeli attack' on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement called on Sunday for Palestinians to get ready to face an "official Israeli attack" on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou made the comment after a pledge by Israeli far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir MK, the leader of Otzma Yehudit party, to change the status quo at the mosque.

"The threats of extremist Ben-Gvir, who has been named as Israel's new Minister of Interior Security, to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque prove once again that the upcoming Israeli government has neo-fascist tendencies," said Al-Qanou. "Ben-Gvir's pledge comes in the midst of settler calls for raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque in the coming days. Our people must get ready to face off the settler violations and the official Israeli government attack on our holy site."

Al Qanou insisted that the threats of the "criminal" Ben-Gvir will fail like all of the attempts by his predecessors, who also tried to make changes in occupied Jerusalem to hide the "real history and original religious identity" of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Hamas official reiterated that the Palestinians will continue their uprising against the Israeli occupation, as well as their defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

