Israel demolishes two-storey building in West Bank

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home today, based in Kafr Ad-Dik, a Palestinian town west of Salfit, a local official said.

According to Mohammad Naji, the Mayor of Kafr Ad-Dik, the house was still under construction when the Israeli Occupation Forces raided the two-storey building with two bulldozers.

Mohammed stated that the Israeli Occupation demolished the house under the pretext that it did not have a building permit.

Palestinians are rarely granted Israeli issued building permits, as the Occupation State tightens its grip over Area C of the Occupied West Bank, which includes 60 per cent of the Occupied Territory.

With growing families, therefore, Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem either have to extend their homes or build new ones without licences. This makes them subject to demolition by the Israelis.

Meanwhile, over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across Occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, in violation of international law.

