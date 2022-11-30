Moroccans carry out rain prayer amid rainfall delay, water shortage

Thousands of Moroccans, on Tuesday, performed the rain prayer in mosques in various drought-affected cities and rural areas across the Kingdom, Anadolu Agency reported.

Among the mosques in which Moroccans performed the rain prayer was the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, the largest mosque in the country.

Muhammad Jannah, a member of the government-run Scientific Council of Casablanca, told Moroccan media that praying for the rain is a sunnah (Prophet Mohammed's tradition) through which Muslims try to pray to God to revive the soil, according to Anadolu.

Praying for rain means acknowledging one's faults and asking for forgiveness, he added, noting that "the crowds that came for rain prayer included adults, children, women and men."

The Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs called for rain prayers after rain shortage persisted, according to a Ministry statement that was made available to Anadolu.

The Kingdom is taking additional measures and procedures to reduce drought and contain the negative repercussions of the delay in rainfall this season.

READ: special prayer made for rain in Tunisia