Israel settlers steal bee hives, olive harvesting equipment in Palestine village

A group of Israeli settlers stole dozens of honey bee hives and olive harvesting equipment from Palestinian farms in the Occupied West Bank village of Deir Sharaf, based in Nablus, reported Wafa news agency.

According to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the Nablus district, the settlers sneaked their way into a farm belonging to Aziz Antari, a local villager and stole 30 honey bee hives and olive picking equipment.

The settlers from a nearby illegal settlement outpost have made several such attacks recently, he added.

The olive harvest season is one of the most important times of the year for thousands of Palestinian households in the Occupied Territories whose income depends heavily on the success of the crop.

READ: Israel bans Palestinian farmers from their land, destroy 180 olive trees

Ghassan also noted an increase in Israeli attacks against Palestinian homes and vehicles, particularly in the Nablus area.

These attacks come amid heightened Israeli military restrictions and the closure of several roads in the area by the Israeli Occupation army, coupled with a noticeable increase in attacks by extremist Israeli settlers on vulnerable Palestinian communities across the Occupied West Bank.

All Israeli settlers, settlements and settlement "outposts" are illegal under international law.