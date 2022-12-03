Israel occupation forces, settlers attack Palestinians in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces and settlers on Friday attacked Palestinians in the Tel Rumeida neighbourhood in central Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.

A number of settlers, backed by the Israeli occupation forces, assaulted several Palestinians, including anti-settlement activists, as they were present near the Israeli settlement of Ramat Yishai, built on privately owned Palestinian lands in Tel Rumeida.

Israeli occupation settlers carry out daily attacks on Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank.

Their attacks and aggression are carried out with the full support of the Israeli occupation authorities, Israeli human rights group B'Tselem shared.

"Settler violence and vandalism take place with full backing by the Israeli authorities," according to B'Tselem. "Sometimes soldiers take part in the assault; at other times, they stand idly by."

It added: "The police make no substantial effort to investigate the incidents, nor takes measures to prevent them or stop them in real-time."

Israel benefits from the repercussions, as settler violence has gradually dispossessed Palestinians of more and more areas in the West Bank, paving the way for a state takeover of land and resources.