Kuwait asks Iraq to withdraw 3 marine vessels violating its territorial waters

Kuwait has asked Iraq to withdraw three marine vessels violating its territorial waters, Kuwait's official news agency KUNA reported on Friday.

According to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to Iraq Tareq Al-Faraj met with Arab Affairs director at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Usama Al-Refaei, to discuss the issue.

Besides asking him to remove the three marine vessels from Kuwait's territorial waters, Al-Faraj proposed cooperation with Iraq based on the Khawr Abdullah Agreement, which had been signed between the two countries and stipulated the maritime borders between them.

Kuwait said any violation affecting its sovereignty is denied, and it would use its legal right to respond to any violations.

However, it stressed the importance of cooperation to reinforce brotherly relations between the two countries and maintain the safety and stability of the region.

