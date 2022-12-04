Top Italian, Libyan diplomats discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

The foreign ministers of Italy and Libya met on Saturday for discussions bilateral relations and economic cooperation, reports Anadolu Agency.

Antonio Tajani and Najla Elmangoush held talks on the sidelines of the 8th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome.

Topics discussed during the meeting included Italy's commitment for stabilisation in Libya, fighting irregular migration, and trafficking in human beings, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

