FIFA allocates additional 5,000 tickets to Morocco for match v Spain

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has persuaded football's world governing body FIFA to allocate additional tickets for Morocco v Spain match in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Moroccan fans were frustrated by tickets selling out and being overpriced.

The Moroccan federation said on social media that FIFA has now allocated 5,000 additional tickets for the country's football fans and placed them on the official website for ticket sales.

Morocco's national football team qualified for the round of 16 after winning Group F with seven points. The team drew with Croatia and beat both Belgium and Canada.

Spain qualified for the round of 16 in second place of its group with four points gleaned from a victory over Costa Rica and a draw with Germany.

