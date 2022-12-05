Iran executes 4 over alleged cooperation with Israel intelligence: local media  

Iranian authorities yesterday executed four persons who were accused of working for the Israeli foreign intelligence service, the Mossad.

Local Iranian media reported that the Revolutionary Guards and the Ministry of Intelligence had arrested members of a cell that was "stealing and destroying private and public property," kidnapping and obtaining false confessions.

The members of the cell, under the direction of Israeli intelligence officers, carried out kidnappings and received their payment in cryptocurrencies, according to local media.

Three other defendants were sentenced to prison for five to ten years for committing crimes against national security, assisting in kidnappings and possessing weapons.

