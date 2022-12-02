Iran judiciary upholds death penalty for 4 'collaborators' with Israel

The Iranian Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday the death penalty for four men convicted of "collaborating" with Israel, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan online website said.

"The defendants, Hossein Ordukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan, and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bejandi were sentenced to death for destroying private and public property, kidnappings and obtaining false confessions;" the site said citing a statement issued by the judiciary.

Three other defendants were given jail sentences ranging from five to ten years on charges of crimes against the country's security, aiding in kidnapping and possession of weapons, according to the same source.

On 22 May this year, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the arrest of members of a "network" working under the "guidance" of the "Israeli intelligence" service.

The statement gave no further details about the men's activities or the place of their arrest.

