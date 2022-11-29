Iran nuclear deal talks at 'dead end'

A spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, said the negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program have reached a "dead end", adding that Europe has failed to fulfil its obligations as stipulated in the nuclear agreement.

"It seems that we have reached a dead end in the negotiations of the nuclear agreement," Kanaani told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on the UN Human Rights Council decision, last Thursday, to form a high-level fact- finding investigation into the Iranian authorities' crackdown on protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini, Kanaani said, "Iran will not cooperate with the political committee called the Fact-Finding Commission".

"The hasty use of human rights mechanisms and the use of these mechanisms as a tool against independent states is unacceptable and condemnable, and does not contribute to the advancement of human rights," Kanaani said.

"There is no doubt that Western governments, especially the US government and some governments allied with it, have played a role in provoking the riots inside Iran, and this information was presented to the ambassadors residing in Tehran in various frameworks, and a large number of citizens from different countries were also arrested for their role in inciting riots," he added.

Regarding the attack on the Israeli oil tanker, Kanaani said, "Making false accusations against Iran is a goal that the Israeli Occupation and its allies seek to achieve. If Iran does something, it is brave enough to bear its responsibility."

