Turkiye welcomes framework deal for Sudan civilian-led transition

December 5, 2022 at 2:28 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, News, Sudan, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) hold a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on August 12, 2021 [Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye, on Monday, welcomed the signing of a framework agreement in Sudan to resolve the country's months-long crisis, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We hope that this agreement will be implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara attaches importance to the establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan, it stressed, adding: "As always, Turkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead."

The deal was signed by Army Chief Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, the Democratic Unionist Party and several rebel movements.

The agreement pledges a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by political parties that signed the framework deal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."

