Israel importers meet with Turkish exporters in Istanbul

The Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC) and the Turkish Exporters Association (TIM) held meetings between 100 Israeli businessmen and 400 Turkish exporters in Istanbul, Arutz Sheva reported yesterday.

According to the Israeli news website, the businessmen met to identify further import channels to Israel with Israeli businesses looking to increase the number of goods brought in from Turkiye in an effort to reduce dependence on China as the cost of shipping has increased.

Israeli importers met with representatives of food companies, cosmetics, construction and raw materials, toys, baby products, metals, furniture, textiles, medical equipment, chemicals, plastics and household equipment.

Israeli Ambassador to Turkiye Irit Lilian, Consul General in Istanbul Udi Itam, Commercial Attaché in Turkiye Matan Safran joined the meetings.

Lilian said that this was the largest event in ten years, noting it reflected the "positive spirit" and possible development of trade size between the two countries.

"Israeli and Turkish economies have much to benefit from each other," she said.

The meetings come months after Israel and Turkiye announced the full normalisation of their relations in August, ten years after ties were severed.

Relations between Turkiye and Israel deteriorated after the assault by Israeli commandos on the Turkish-registered Mavi Marmara in international waters in May 2010; nine Turkish citizens on board were killed and another died of his wounds later.

The ship was sailing towards the Gaza Strip as part of the Freedom Flotilla to break the Israeli-led siege of the Palestinian enclave. At the time, Ankara recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv.

