Turkish opposition MP placed in intensive care after Turkiye Parliament brawl

A Turkish MP has been hospitalised after a brawl in the Turkish Parliament, marking the latest manifestations of political tensions within the country.

At a tense debate over next year's budget yesterday, a fight broke out among dozens of lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and those from various opposition parties.

📌TBMM'deki bütçe görüşmelerinde İYİ Partili Ümit Yılmaz kürsüde konuşurken kürsüye yürüyen Alpay Özalan'ı engellemeye çalışan İYİ Partili Hüseyin Örs, bir başka AKP'li vekilin yumruk atması sonrası kalp spazmı geçirerek hastaneye kaldırıldı. #SonDakika pic.twitter.com/5xtCCo9Y7U — 23 DERECE (@yirmiucderece) December 6, 2022

During the brawl, MP Huseyin Ors – a lawmaker for the Iyi [Good] Party, from the north-eastern Black Sea city of Trabzon – was hit in the head and taken to intensive care. According to the DHA news agency, Ors suffers from heart problems and was, therefore, prioritised for emergency care.

The incident reportedly took place when Ors attempted to prevent Alpay Ozalan – former footballer and current AKP MP who has been involved in parliament brawls before – from walking to the podium while Umit Yılmaz from the IYI party was speaking at the podium.

Aylin Cesur, another Iyi party lawmaker, said that "We found that his condition deteriorated after the blow to the head … A heart defibrillation was performed at the hospital." The Party's spokesman, Kursat Zorlu, called the incident "a day of shame for the Turkish Parliament and for those who committed this attack."

