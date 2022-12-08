Tunisia groups call for resuming work of Anti-Corruption Commission

Some 21 organisations and associations and 31 public figures called on the Tunisian government to stop disrupting the work of independent agencies like the National Anti-Corruption Authority, adding that the arbitrary closure of the body has harmed the state's efforts in combating corruption.

In a joint statement posted by the Association of Tunisian Judges on Facebook, the signatory organisations, associations and public figures urged the state to expedite filling the vacancies in several independent public agencies while considering the standards of "competence, integrity, and independence."

The Tunisian entities that signed the joint statement added that the executive authority should not unilaterally make decisions without consideration for democratic mechanisms.

It also called on the state to open channels of institutional cooperation and dialogue with independent public agencies, adopt their recommendations and facilitate and support their work.

READ: Tunisia parties call for protests on 10 December