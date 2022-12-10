Dozens wounded in clashes with occupation forces in West Bank

Dozens of civilians have suffocated on poisonous gas and were shot at on Friday in clashes with the occupation forces in various areas of the West Bank during anti-settlement rallies.

Areas in Nablus, near Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita, witnessed confrontations with the occupation forces after the weekly march to reject the Evyatar settlement outpost.

Dozens of citizens performed Friday prayers near Jabal Sabih, followed by a march during which confrontations took place with the occupation forces. This led to several citizens suffocating on poisonous gas fired extensively by the occupation soldiers.

The village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, witnessed clashes after the launch of a weekly anti-settlement march in the town, during which the occupation forces suppressed citizens and journalists with a barrage of rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs.

READ: Abbas: 'Do not deal with Israel government that does not recognise international legitimacy'

Rubber-coated metal bullets injured a child, and ten civilians suffocated on poisonous gas while suppressing the weekly anti-settlement march in Beit Dajan.

According to medical sources, the occupation forces fired bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the citizens participating in the march, injuring a child and ten civilians who suffocated from gas inhalation.

Dozens of settlers stormed Hawwara Street, south of Nablus, attacking citizens' vehicles with stones. No injuries were reported.

Other clashes erupted between youths and the occupation forces, which stormed the town of Osrin, southeast of Nablus, and fired a barrage of toxic gas bombs. A number of citizens suffocated on the poisonous gas, including a young man who was shot in the head.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced that its teams treated 43 injuries during the confrontations with the occupation in Beit Dajan and Osrin.

The Red Crescent Society indicated that 31 young men were injured in Osrin, including live bullets from the occupation with shrapnel shot into the head and chest. There were five injuries from rubber-coated metal bullets, 25 injuries from gas inhalation and ambulance crews evacuated an entire family from their house as a result of gas inhalation.

READ: World Social Forum broadens space for Palestine voices in the international arena

In Ramallah, clashes broke out with the occupation forces at the entrance to the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, during which the occupation soldiers fired a barrage of poisonous gas bombs.

In Qalqilya, the occupation forces suppressed the Kafr Qaddum anti-settlement march, which began after Friday prayers at the Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque in the centre of the village. The occupation soldiers fired rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs at Palestinian youth.

Medical sources confirmed that three civilians were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets and others suffocated during the clashes in Kafr Qaddum.

Various West Bank and Jerusalem areas witnessed weekly anti-settlement activities, punctuated by confrontations with the occupation forces, which fired live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs at citizens.

READ: Lapid: Netanyahu's government'most extreme, crazy' in Israel history