Israel orders demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem neighbourhood

The Israeli-run municipality in occupied Jerusalem has issued demolition orders for several Palestinian homes in the city's Al-Bustan neighbourhood, Safa news agency reported on Sunday. One of the homes was built 30 years ago, but under the pretext that it does not have a building permit, the Israeli occupation authorities have determined that it must be demolished. Permits are rarely, if ever, granted to Palestinians in the occupied city.

According to a member of the Defence Committee for Silwan Neighbourhood, Fakhri Abu Dyab, such demolitions are "part of Israeli policy aimed at restricting Palestinian expansion and growth in occupied Jerusalem." He pointed out that workers from the municipality took pictures and measurements of the homes and roads inside the Palestinian neighbourhood before posting the demolition orders on the walls of the targeted buildings.

Abu Dyab predicts that the incoming far-right Israeli coalition government will be much harsher than the current administration regarding the demolition of Palestinian homes and the Judaisation of Jerusalem.

The whole Al-Bustan neighbourhood is subject to an Israeli demolition plan, and its case has been in Israeli courts. It lies 300 metres south of Al Aqsa Mosque and is part of the larger neighbourhood of Silwan.

Commentators accuse Israel of using such house demolitions to further the ethnic cleansing of occupied Jerusalem.

