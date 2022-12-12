Rights watchdog: Israel arrested 490 Palestinians, including 76 children in November

The Israeli army forces have arrested 490 Palestinians, including 76 children and 12 women during the month of November, according to Palestinian Human Rights organisations.

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre in East Jerusalem said in a joint statement that "the number of Palestinian prisoners in the [Israeli] Occupation prisons has reached about 4,700 prisoners, until the end of November 2022".

According to the statement, the detainees include 34 female prisoners and about 150 minors, 835 administrative detainees, including three female prisoners and four children.

Israel uses an old British law that allows it to detain Palestinians administratively, that is, without trial, for periods ranging from 3 to 6 months, subject to extension, under the pretext of having a secret security file against the detainee.

During the past months, Israel launched a military operation, dubbed "Breaking Waves", in the Occupied West Bank which, it said, aims to thwart Palestinian counter-attacks, which included carrying out a campaign of arrests.