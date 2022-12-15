Palestine welcomes UN resolution confirming its sovereignty over its resources

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly regarding the rights of Palestinians over their natural resources.

In a statement the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the PLO, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said: "We welcome the UN resolution in the General Assembly on the rights of the Palestinians to the natural resources in their homeland."

"This UN resolution is an addition to hundreds of resolutions that affirm the Palestinian right and the illegality of the occupation and its aggressive and racist measures and practices."

The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, said that the UN General Assembly "adopted a resolution tonight by an overwhelming majority regarding the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people over their natural resources."

The agency noted that "159 countries voted in favour of the resolution, 10 countries abstained from voting, while 8 countries opposed it."

