Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine welcomes UN resolution confirming its sovereignty over its resources

December 15, 2022 at 1:05 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
The United Nations logo is seen inside the United Nations headquarters in New York City. [Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images]
The United Nations logo is seen inside the United Nations headquarters in New York City. [Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 15, 2022 at 1:05 pm

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly regarding the rights of Palestinians over their natural resources.

In a statement the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the PLO, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said: "We welcome the UN resolution in the General Assembly on the rights of the Palestinians to the natural resources in their homeland."

"This UN resolution is an addition to hundreds of resolutions that affirm the Palestinian right and the illegality of the occupation and its aggressive and racist measures and practices."

The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, said that the UN General Assembly "adopted a resolution tonight by an overwhelming majority regarding the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people over their natural resources."

The agency noted that "159 countries voted in favour of the resolution, 10 countries abstained from voting, while 8 countries opposed it."

READ: Palestinian Dream campaign condemns suspension of its Instagram account

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsPalestineUN
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments