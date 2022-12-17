Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia in talks with Gulf States on visa-free system

December 17, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) talks with his Gulf counterparts upon his arrival at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on June 1, 2022 [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]
Russia is currently talking with the Gulf States and a number of Asian countries about the visa-free system, TASS reported Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov saying on Thursday.

Ivanov shared, according to TASS, that Russia's efforts to achieve a visa-free entry system with more countries have been continuous.

"There is no point to [talk about it] ahead of time. But this work is going on with a number of… Gulf states," he continued.

"You know that visa-free regime has already been signed and is in effect with the UAE and with Qatar," Ivanov stated.

He confirmed that agreements with several other Gulf States and a number of states in Asia "are in the works."

