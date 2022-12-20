Tunisia: Second round of votes to open in 133 constituencies

The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) in Tunisia yesterday announced that 21 candidates won in the first round of the legislative elections, and a second round of voting was to open in 133 constituencies, according to preliminary data.

ISIE spokesman, Mohamed Tlili Mansri, said: "The preliminary data relating to counting the election results showed that 21 candidates won in the first round."

"The second round of these elections will include 133 out of 161 constituencies," Mansri added.

He continued, "19 candidates out of the 21 who won in this round, ran the elections in constituencies in which one or two candidates ran."

According to the ISIE on Saturday, only 803,638 voters out of 9,163,502 participated in the elections; making up only 8.8 per cent of the electorate. The figure was revised to 11.2 per cent yesterday.

