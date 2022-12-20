Turkiye: first flight of 'unmanned fighter jet' 

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Tech carried out its first test flight of the next-generation combat drone last week.

Marketed as Turkiye's first "unmanned fighter jet", the Bayraktar Kizilelma (Golden Apple) took off from the Akicni Flight Training and Test Centre in the north-western Corlu province and flew for 18 minutes before returning to land at the same airport. A video was shared online by Baykar CTO and son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Selcuk Bayraktar.

Daha fazla yerde tutamadık uçtu!

Rabbimize şükürler olsun…#KIZILELMA ✈️🍎🚀 We could not keep it anymore on the ground. It flew! Thanks to our Lord. pic.twitter.com/kfQAoKzrKz — Selçuk Bayraktar (@Selcuk) December 14, 2022

"Today marks the maiden flight of Bayraktar #KIZILELMA, our unmanned fighter jet," said Bayraktar. "Our country has stepped into the domain of unmanned fighter aircraft, which is ushering in the future of air warfare."

Turkish media reported recently that the Kizilelma completed its first runway test and autonomous taxiing test last month at an air base in north-western Tekirdag province.

According to Defence News, the maiden flight was initially planned for next month following a comment by President Erdogan on 10 December. The new drone is expected to be the air force backbone of the Turkish Navy's flagship, LHD Anadolu.

The Kizilelma was first announced in July last year and is said to be supersonic with the ability to conduct air-to-air engagements. Powered by a single Ukrainian-designed Ivchenko-Progress turbofan engine, it will have a maximum take-off weight of six tons, including 1.5 tonnes of ordnance, and will fly at a height of 35,000-40,000 feet.

Turkish drones, particularly the TB2, are considered to be a "game changer" and have become a prominent feature of conflict zones ranging from North Africa and the Middle East to the Caucasus and, most recently, in Ukraine.

