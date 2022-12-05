Turkish defence industry: Turkiye 1st unmanned fighter jet ready for its first flight

Turkiye announced that its unmanned fighter jet would soon perform its maiden flight after a take-off test, where it lifted off the ground for a short duration of time, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS), named "Kızılelma", completed its first runway run and autonomous taxiing test last month at an air base in north-western Tekirdag province.

"Having a hard time keeping #KIZILELMA on the ground," Baykar's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Selcuk Bayraktar, wrote on Twitter after the takeoff test last week.

The report said the fast drone fighter jet, "Kızılelma" is said to represent a significant expansion of capabilities for slow-moving reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones.

