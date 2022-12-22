Turkish DM: Greece ignores NATO principles

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has described Greece's attempt to obstruct NATO flights as "hostile", adding that it shows that "Athens has become so arrogant that it ignores the basic principles of the alliance", Anadolu reported.

The minister made the remarks yesterday after a trilateral meeting held with the defence ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia in central Turkiye.

Speaking at the press conference, Akar said the officials discussed current and potential cooperation from a broad perspective and stressed the importance of developing and expanding the strategic partnership and cooperation between the three countries in the future.

He also praised Georgia's role in stabilising the Caucasus region, describing it as "important and constructive".

Remarking on the developments in the Aegean Sea, Akar said: "Greece continues its expansionist and hostile policies and its provocative rhetoric and actions that fuel instability, at a time when Turkiye is making efforts for peace and stability."

He explained that Greece tracked Turkish fighters while they were performing NATO missions in a planned manner, noting that his country's planes took the necessary response.

